YSRC gives tickets to women in four of seven Guntur segments

GUNTUR: Giving a lion’s share to women, YSRC has fielded women candidates from backward class in four prominent constituencies out of seven in Guntur district, including in Mangalagiri, Tadikonda, Guntur West and East constituencies.

The caste equations in candidate selection indicates an understanding of socio-political dynamics prevalent in each constituency.

YSRC’s strategy to field candidates from specific caste backgrounds is aimed at consolidating support from these communities and enhancing the party’s electoral chances. To everyone’s surprise, it has fielded M Lavanya from the weavers’ community to take on Lokesh in Mangalagiri.

After the initial resignation of sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the party high command appointed Ganji Chiranjeevi as constituency in-charge. However, after conducting a few surveys in the constituency, they identified that he failed to maintain the momentum with the field-level cadre.

As YSRC is adamant to defeat Nara Lokesh for the second consecutive time, and RK rejoined the party, the high command selected Murugudu Lavanya from BC category, daughter of former MLA K Kamala and daughter in law of MLC M Hanumantha Rao. The appointment of Sheikh Noori Fathima, daughter of sitting YSRC MLA Shaik Musthafa, as in-charge of Guntur East constituency was expected.

Ever since the MLA had announced his daughter as his political heir long ago, Fathima has been actively participating in all party affairs alongside her father for the past few years and has become a well-known person to the local people.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Chilakaluripet MLA, has been fielded from Guntur West, which is considered as a bastion of TDP.

Former minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, a three-time MLA from Prathipadu Assembly constituency, has been appointed as Tadikonda incharge. Tadikonda, an SC-reserved constituency is of significant interest, encompasses the capital city of Amaravati.

‘Winning Tadikonda will not be easy for YSRC’

Political experts opine that winning from Tadikonda constituency is not going to be an easy task for YSRC, as farmers and other sections in Amaravati have been protesting against the YSRC government since the announcement of the decision to set up three capitals.