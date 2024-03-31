Andhra Pradesh HC strikes down ED’s orders to seize AgriGold properties

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) orders to seize the properties of AgriGold, which were already confiscated by AP Crime Investigation Department (CID).

In a recent verdict, single judge bench of Justice Chimalapati Ravi said ED’s orders are in violation of the very objective of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999 and the orders would cause losses to the depositors of Agrigold.

The court also observed that CID orders of seizing the Agrigold properties is to benefit the depositors, as most of them belong to AP and the assets too are in the state. As it is far inconvenient for the depositors to approach adjudicating authority under Money Laundering Act, for recovering their deposits, the special court set up in Eluru under Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999 is viable option.

It agreed with the State government’s argument that the special court too has supported the seizure of AgriGold assets by CID, but it allowed the ED to continue its investigation into the Agrigold scam.

All India Agrigold Customers and Agents Welfare Association has recently filed a petition in the High Court challenging the ED orders and also questioned the seizure of the apartments and lands they purchased from AgriGold prior to the scam. Banks to have petitioned to assert their rights to auction of the firm’s assets, as they have lent to the company, which defaulted.

The court said the powers to liquidate the seized assets and distribute the proceeds among the depositors only lies with the special court.