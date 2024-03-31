Deploy govt staff for pension disbursal: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu demanded the State government to take steps on a war footing for the distribution of social security pensions to beneficiaries on April 1 through Village/Ward Secretariats staff and other government employees.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of misusing the volunteer system by utilising their services for activities of the YSRC Party rather than for the public, Atchannaidu felt it was right that the Election Commission of India kept volunteers out of the election duties.

He alleged that Jagan diverted the funds required for payment of pensions to his favourable contractors and emptied the exchequer.