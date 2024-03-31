Free sand policy will be rolled out soon after NDA forms govt: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said free sand policy will be rolled out soon after the NDA forms the government in the State.

Addressing public meetings at Proddatur in Kadapa and at Naidupet in the erstwhile combined Nellore district as part of the Praja Galam programme on Saturday, he accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing havoc with lives of lakhs of construction workers by abolishing the sand policy of the previous TDP regime.

Terming Jagan the most inefficient Chief Minister of the State as he could not take steps to construct Kadapa steel plant in the last five years, Naidu said he had no moral right to talk about the development of Rayalaseema.

“How could you field a person, who had killed your own paternal uncle, as the YSRC candidate for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat and seek votes for him?” Naidu asked.

Making a fervent appeal to the people to elect N Varadarajulu Reddy as an MLA from Proddatur and C Bhupesh Reddy as Kadapa MP, Naidu exuded confidence that the State will certainly march towards a golden era in the coming five years with the NDA forming the government both at the Centre and in the State. “No power on earth can stop the movement of cycle (the symbol of TDP) in Kadapa district and NDA’s victory is unstoppable in the State,” he asserted.