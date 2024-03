VISAKHAPATNAM: A heatwave is expected to affect 33 mandals across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, according to the latest forecast by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Among these, one mandal in Srikakulam, nine in Vizianagaram, eight in Parvathipuram-Manyam, and 15 in YSR Kadapa district are likely to experience high temperatures.

On Saturday, seven mandals recorded severe heatwaves, and a total of 52 mandals experienced heatwave conditions.