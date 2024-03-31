Probe into Vizag student’s death ordered

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Department of Technical Education has initiated an inquiry into the death of a first-year student, who reportedly died by suicide at Kommadi Chaitanya Polytechnic College in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

In an order issued on Saturday, Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani directed a thorough investigation and requested a detailed report within 24 hours.

After reviewing coverage of the incident, a three-member team has been constituted to probe the matter. The inquiry team, led by Pendurthi Governemnt Polytechnic College principal N CHandra Shekhar, will constitute K Ratna Kumar, Head of the Department of Metallurgy, and K Rajya Lakshmi, Lecturer in Civil Engineering at Government Polytechnic, Visakhapatnam.

According to the reports, the student sent a WhatsApp message to her father alleging sexual harassment by a lecturer at the institution, expressing her distress over the situation. She mentioned in the message that she felt compelled to take her own life due to the harassment and expressed concern for other students facing similar issues at the college.