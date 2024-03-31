Vijayawada: Hundreds of Christians take part in ‘Run for Jesus’

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of Christians participated in the fifteenth edition of ‘Run for Jesus’ (mini-marathon) organised by members of various churches in connection with Easter, here on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Federation of Telugu Churches and City Christian association jointly organised the ‘Run for Jesus’ from St Paul’s Cathedral where Bishop Rajarao, CSI Bishop T George Kornilias, East constituency YSRC party incharge Devineni Avinash and others participated.

The Christian heads flagged off the procession from St Paul’s Cathedral near Nirmala Convent after performing a special mass in the presence of Monsignor Muvvala Prasad and Vijayawada Pastors Association President A Viswa Prasad.