216 mandals in Andhra Pradesh likely to face heatwave today

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 34 mandals in the State are likely to experience severe heatwave, while 216 mandals are likely to record heatwave conditions on Wednesday.

The IMD has forecasted a heatwave at isolated places across the State for the next four days. The severe heatwave is likely to prevail at isolated places over Rayalaseema for three days from Thursday.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most places.

APSDMA in its daily bulletin said on Tuesday that 67 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 83 mandals reported heatwave. G Singavaram in the Kurnool district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 46.40 Celsius followed by Gospadu in the Nandyal district at 46.3 Celsius, Balapanur in the YSR district at 45.9 Celsius, Rajam in Vizianagaram district at 45.3 Celsius, Ravikamatham in Anakapalle district at 44.8 Celsius, Boppepalle of Anantapur district at 44.7 Celsius, Peddamandyam in Annamayya district, Donakonda in Prakasam district 44.6 Celsius, and Salur in Paravatipuram Manyam district at 44.4° Celsius.