Andhra Pradesh: Election Commission of India will take action on JSP’s representation

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India has informed the court that it would take a decision on the representation made by Jana Sena challenging the allocation of Glass Tumbler, the symbol of JSP, to independents and other party candidates where the party is not contesting. The JSP has filed a petition in the High Court challenging the inclusion of Glass Tumbler in the Free Symbol list where the JSP is not contesting.

JSP general secretary T Shivshankar Rao filed a petition directing the ECI to reserve the Glass Symbol to the party. Senior counsel YV Raviprasad representing the JSP said that the party is contesting in alliance with a national and a regional party. It informed the court that the JSP is contesting 21 Assembly and two MP seats

The counsel said that the ECI issued proceedings in January allocating Glass Tumbler to JSP. As the symbol was included in free symbol list by which independents would be allocated the symbol. ECI counsel Avinash Desai said they have received a representation and a decision would be taken in 24 hours. The court posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.