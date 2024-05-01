Andhra Pradesh: ‘Glass tumbler’ allotted to TDP rebels may split opposition votes

VIJAYAWADA: The allotment of Glass Tumbler (Jana Sena Party symbol) to independents is likely to upset the calculations of some leaders, including TDP State president K Atchannaidu, as it may lead to split in Opposition votes.

The symbol was allotted to independents or little-known parties in at least 50 Assembly and Parliament constituencies across the State. For instance, in the Konaseema district, all the seven Assembly segments have a candidate with ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol.

Tension mounted among the NDA alliance candidates as the election officials allotted the Glass Tumbler symbol. The NDA alliance candidates of Vizianagaram and Shrungavarapukota Assembly segments feared losing votes of JSP sympathisers in the ensuing elections.

The Vizianagaram returning officer allotted the Glass Tumbler symbol to Meesala Geetha, who is contesting as an independent candidate after TDP’s high command denied the ticket to her. Geetha unsuccessfully contested the 2009 elections from Praja Rajyam Party and won the seat in the 2014 election from TDP in the Vizianagaram Assembly segment.

In addition to that, Geetha’s younger brother Gurana Ayyalu was a Jana Sena leader and is playing a key role in the Vizianagaram Assembly segment. Therefore, Vizianagaram Assembly segment TDP candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju Pusapati fears losing the votes of Jana Sena sympathisers as they may vote for Glass Tumbler symbol.