Andhra Pradesh: ‘Glass tumbler’ allotted to TDP rebels may split opposition votes

VIJAYAWADA: The allotment of Glass Tumbler (Jana Sena Party symbol) to independents is likely to upset the calculations of some leaders, including TDP State president K Atchannaidu, as it may lead to split in Opposition votes.
The symbol was allotted to independents or little-known parties in at least 50 Assembly and Parliament constituencies across the State. For instance, in the Konaseema district, all the seven Assembly segments have a candidate with ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol.
Tension mounted among the NDA alliance candidates as the election officials allotted the Glass Tumbler symbol. The NDA alliance candidates of Vizianagaram and Shrungavarapukota Assembly segments feared losing votes of JSP sympathisers in the ensuing elections.
The Vizianagaram returning officer allotted the Glass Tumbler symbol to Meesala Geetha, who is contesting as an independent candidate after TDP’s high command denied the ticket to her. Geetha unsuccessfully contested the 2009 elections from Praja Rajyam Party and won the seat in the 2014 election from TDP in the Vizianagaram Assembly segment.
In addition to that, Geetha’s younger brother Gurana Ayyalu was a Jana Sena leader and is playing a key role in the Vizianagaram Assembly segment. Therefore, Vizianagaram Assembly segment TDP candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju Pusapati fears losing the votes of Jana Sena sympathisers as they may vote for Glass Tumbler symbol.
Similarly, the Shrungavarapukota returning officer allotted the symbol to Lokabhi Ramakoti Kotyada, who filed the nomination as an independent candidate after the JSP denied ticket to him. Shrungavarapukota TDP candidate Kolla Lalitha Kumari is now in a fix as the JSP cadre votes might go to the independent candidate.
In the erstwhile East Godavari district, the Glass Tumbler symbol was given to independents and parties like Telugu Janatha Party. In Kakinada City, Munagala Sai Gopi of Telugu Janatha Party was given the symbol and similar is the situation in Jaggampeta, where an independent Patamsetti Suryachandra got the symbol. Two more seats in the East Godavari district, Ramachandrapuram, Amalapuram and Mummdivaram also have candidates with Glass Tumbler as their symbols.
Budireddy Srinivas, Jaggampeta JSP mandal secretary said the allotment of Glass Tumbler as the symbol for independents will cost them dearly. “Each candidate with Glass Tumbler symbol is likely to get a share of more than 4,000 to 5,000 votes and this would be a loss to the TDP or BJP candidate. These independents, otherwise, would get 1,000 or even lesser votes,’’ he said.
In Prakasam district, of the eight Assembly constituencies, Glass Tumbler symbol was allotted to independent candidates in the Giddalur and Markapur segments. Similarly, in Ongole Parliament constituency, the symbol was allotted to an independent.
A similar situation prevails in Tekkali where TDP AP chief K Atchannaidu, in Kuppam where TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is contesting. Same is the situation in Amudalavalasa, Vijayawada Central, Mylavaram, Gannavaram, Tanuku, Mandapet and several other constituencies.