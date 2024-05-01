Doctor kills mom, wife & kids before ending own life in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old orthopaedic doctor allegedly killed his mother, wife and two children before ending his life at his residence in Gurunanak Colony under Patamata police station limits on Tuesday morning. Police suspect financial problems might be the reason behind orthopaedic surgeon’s extreme step.

The deceased were identified as Darawath Srinivas (40), his wife Usha Rani (36), two children Sailaja (9), Srihan (6) and his mother Ramanamma (65). Srinivas’s elder brother Durga Prasad is a judge in Hyderabad while his younger sister resides in Visakhapatnam. His father was a retired DSP.

The incident came into light on 9 am when the housemaid arrived at the residence and found Srinivas's body hanging near the corridor. She immediately alerted the neighbours and informed to Patamata police.

NTR District Commissioner of Police PHD Ramakrishna, DCP Adhiraj Singh Rana and other officials rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident. The clues team, sniffer dog and fingerprints experts collected evidence from the house.

The police found Srinivas body at the entrance of house while remaining family member bodies were found inside the house in a pool of blood.

Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Adhiraj Singh Rana said the head of the family Dr Srinivas, used to work in a private hospital and later started a hospital of his own. He took loans from various banks and private financiers. After the hospital ran into losses and incurred huge debts, depressed Srinivas handed over the hospital to another person to reduce the burden. “Unable to bear the financial problems, Srinivas took the extreme step. We suspect that he might have killed all his family members with a knife by slitting their throat and later died by suicide. Before the incident, Srinivas put his car keys in the opposite house post box and a paper where his brother’s number was written on it,” said the DCP.

A case has been registered under suspicious death and police seized a knife as well as suicide note from the spot. “Srinivas also recorded a voice note in his phone where he explained the reasons behind killing all the four family members and his suicide,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

It is also learnt that Srinivas was asked to work in the same hospital which he gave lease to another person. “Starting a hospital on his own was his dream and he has put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for Srija hospital. Unfortunately, it did not work out as he expected. After handing over the hospital maintenance to another person and was allowed to work in the same hospital, he might have felt insulted and could have resorted to extreme steps over depression,” said the police.