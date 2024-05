VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has frozen the ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol in ‘certain’ Assembly and parliamentary constituencies to candidates other than the Jana Sena Party (JSP) nominees.

Accordingly, independents or Registered Unrecognised Political Party (RUPP) candidates other than the JSP would not be allotted the symbol with the decision of the Election Commission.

Hearing petitions filed before it seeking directions to the ECI to freeze the ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol to the JSP and not to allot the symbol to independents as it would hamper the prospects of the tripartite alliance candidates, the court on Tuesday directed the ECI to pass orders within 24 hours on the issue.

Following the court directions, the ECI has issued orders freezing the symbol “in all such Assembly constituencies, which fall under the parliamentary constituencies where the JSP has put up its candidates, and in all such parliamentary constituencies consisting of the Assembly constituencies where the JSP has put up its candidates, for all other independent or RUPP candidates other than JSP.”

The JSP is contesting 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. With the orders, no independent or RUPP candidate contesting in any of the Assembly seats in Kakinada and Machilipatnam Lok Sabha segments would be allotted the ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol.

TDP files plea on common symbol in HC

Similarly, no independent or RUPP candidate contesting as an MP under the Assembly constituencies being fought by the JSP would be allotted the ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol.

The 21 Assembly segments, where the JSP is in fray fall in 13 parliamentary constituencies, which include Kakinada, Tirupati, Guntur, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Narasapuram, Eluru, Rajampet, Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Araku. The ECI asked the officials to revise the allotment of symbols to the contenders.

When the petition came up for hearing on Wednesday, JSP’s counsel YV Raviprasad expressed satisfaction over the ECI orders, following which the HC disposed of the petition.

Meanwhile, the TDP filed a petition in the court on Wednesday, seeking directions to the ECI not to allot the ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol to any independent of RUPP candidates in any of the Assembly or parliamentary constituencies in the State. It maintained that the TDP, BJP and JSP are contesting as an alliance, and the allotment of the ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol to independents would affect their prospects. The petition will come up for hearing on Thursday.