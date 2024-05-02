Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court says poll contenders should publish details of assets

Political parties and the Election Commission are responsible for following the apex court judgment.
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday made it clear that in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment, the contesting candidates for the elections should publish the details of their assets and criminal history if any in newspapers and their respective party websites. Political parties and the Election Commission are responsible for following the apex court judgment.

Advocate Avinash Desai, appearing for the Election Commission sought some time to submit the details whether the candidates contesting the elections in Andhra Pradesh have published those details or not. The hearing was adjourned.

Telugu Bashodyama Samakya honorary president Samala Ramesh Babu filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission to have the candidates publish the details of their assets and criminal cases against them in Telugu language. Advocate K Indraneel Babu appearing for the petitioner said after filing nominations, a candidate has to publish the details of assets and criminal cases against him three times, as per the Supreme Court judgement.

