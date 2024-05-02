Andhra Pradesh: Planting of saplings marks periyar swim race victory

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of swimmers and nature enthusiasts gathered on the riverbank on Wednesday to commemorate the unexpected triumph of homegrown swim trainees at the Awara Swim And Rescue Academy (ASARA).

Amidst the celebration, they embarked on a mission to enhance the verdant beauty of the riverbank by planting numerous saplings, extending from Vaaradhi to upstream of Prakasam barrage.

The occasion marked the remarkable achievement of two women swimmers from ASARA at the recent Florid Kochi Swimmathon, held in the Periyar River last Sunday. Sakuntaladevi Donavalli, a coach specialising in women and child training at ASARA, clinched the third position in the 40-49 women’s category, while Padmapriya Narra, a late learner, secured third place in the Women’s 60-69 years age group.

These accomplished swimmers owe their success to the dedicated coaching and mentorship provided by Prof Ajay Katragadda, a environmentalist and founder of AWARA.

Under the guidance of Professor Ajay, they honed their skills through the ‘Swim Sundays in Nature’ program, a weekly initiative conducted every Sunday from 6 am to 8 am on the Krishna River for the past five years.