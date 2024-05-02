Andhra Pradesh: Youth kills stepmom over family dispute

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a youth brutally killed her step mother over a family dispute in Dachepalli mandal of Palnadu district on Wednesday.

According to the local police, the accused was identified as B Dathu Bhai (28), native of Shankarapuram. He was married a few years ago and resides with his wife and step mother. Due to disputes between his step mother and wife, his wife left the house and went to her maternal house.

Frustated by this, Dathu Bhai decided to kill his step mother B Lakshmi Bhai and tied a wire to her leg while she was sleeping during wee hours on Wednesday and gave her electric shock. He attacked her head with an axe and killed her. Lakshmi Bhai died on the spot. Dathu Bhai went to the local police and surrendered himself.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Dachepalli government hospital for postmortem. The police informed that, along with family disputes, Dathu Bhai also developed a grudge against his step mother regarding the property under her name. A case was registered.