Andhra Pradesh: 97 per cent pensions disbursed in two days

VIJAYAWADA : As much as 96.67 per cent of the social security pensions were disbursed to the beneficiaries in the last two days. In a press release, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Sasibhushan Kumar said that the State government has released an amount of Rs 1,945.39 crore for the disbursement of social welfare pensions to 65,49,864 pensioners in the State. The pension distribution started on May 1 and as of date, 63,31,470 pensions (96.67%) have been disbursed.

According to him, as many as 15,13,752 pensions (91.34%) have been disbursed out of 16,57,361 at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, while, 48,17,718 pensions (98.47%) have been disbursed out of 48,92,503 into the bank accounts of pensioners through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Stating that pension amounts for as many as 74,399 beneficiaries could not be transferred due failed transactions citing inactive bank accounts, the Principal Secretary in the statement clarified that the pensions to these beneficiaries will be provided at their doorsteps. The required funds for the failed transactions will be made available to the respective village/ward secretariats on May 3 and door-to-door disbursement will take place on May 4. Meanwhile, huge crowds of people at banks were observed at several places across the State on Thursday to verify if the pension amount was credited to their accounts.

On Wednesday, a 80-year-old man identified as Mudragada Subbanna, a resident of Pichkaguntapalle in Kakularam village in Lakkireddyapalle mandal of Annamayya district, reportedly collapsed due to severe heat while returning from the bank. The man visited the bank to check if his pension was credited to his bank account. But, with banks closed on the account of May Day, he was returning when he collapsed near the bank and died.