Jagan not fit for seeking votes: Pawan

VIJAYAWADA : Lambasting YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for stating that he will fulfil the dreams of people with his schemes, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan sought to know what dreams has the YSRC fulfilled.

Addressing an election meeting in Palakonda on Thursday, he asked, “Has he (Jagan) fulfilled the dreams of youth, who aspired to get government jobs, by conducting a mega DSC? Has he fulfilled the dreams of the farmers in the region by modernising the Thotapalle project?”

Charging the CM with hiking the price of liquor Rs 60 to Rs 200 per quarter, the actor-politician found fault with Jagan’s lack of response to the “missing of 30,000 women in the State”. “How can such a person fulfil our dreams? Is he even qualified to ask for votes?” he lashed out.

Reiterating that Uttarandhara and its dialect are dear to his heart, Pawan recalled the contribution of noted poet Sri Sri, and linguist Gidugu Ramamurthy. “I learnt the basics of acting from this region,” he said.

The JSP chief found fault with the YSRC government for stopping the TRICOR (Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Co-operative Finance Corporation Limited) loans and subsidies for operating small businesses. “Instead of providing employment, the ruling party has snatched away job opportunities,” he alleged.