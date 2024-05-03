Killing of family of four: Patamata police probing doctor’s financial status

VIJAYAWADA : As the reasons behind the extreme step taken by 40-year-old Orthopaedic surgeon Darawath Srinivas, who died by suicide after killing four of his family members on April 30, remained suspicious, the Patamata police are probing Srinivas financial and business transactions to ascertain the reasons.

According to police and family members, Srinivas killed his mother Ramanamma, wife Usha Rani and two children Sailaja and Srihan before ending his life at his residence in Gurunanak Colony under Patamata police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The preliminary investigation carried out by Patamata circle inspector DKN Mohan Reddy reported, “He, Srinivas, has been planning to kill himself and family members for the past ten days and was seen depressed. His phone and other electronic gadgets were seized and sent for analysis to ascertain the financial and business transactions,” said the Patamata police.

Srinivas earlier worked in various private hospitals as an orthopaedic surgeon and later started a hospital of his own. He opened Srija hospitals in Kasturibaipet some months ago and could not achieve the expected outcome. For setting up the hospital, he took loans from various banks and private financiers. After the hospital ran into losses and incurred huge debts, Srinivas was depressed and handed over the hospital to another person in order to reduce the financial burden.

Patamata police sent viscera samples of four family members to the forensic laboratory to ascertain whether Srinivas gave any sedative before slitting their throats.