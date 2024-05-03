No change in Muslim quota: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Taking a dig at the claim of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that his government fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the YSRC election manifesto, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday sought to know how could he make such tall claims after ignoring majority of people’s issues in the last five years.

Addressing an election meeting at Rayachoti in the erstwhile Kadapa district as part of Praja Galam, along with former Chief Minister and Rajampet BJP candidate N Kiran Kumar Reddy, the TDP chief mentioned that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had pressed the button, he never publicised like how Jagan has been trumpeting it. “Did Jagan implement total prohibition? Did he abolish the contributory pension scheme? Did he release the job calendar?” he asked.

Assuring the Muslims of continuing the 4% reservation for them, Naidu asserted that the TDP is committed to the welfare of minorities.

The TDP supremo questioned Jagan as to why he is publishing his photos on pattadar passbooks, and announced that the Land Titling Act will be repealed soon after the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in the State. “We are going to win the elections to lay the foundation for development of the State,” he averred.

Asking the people whether their living standards have improved in the past five years or whether their income has gone up, he said the YSRC government did nothing for the development of the backward Rayalaseema region. Though officials had submitted a report on prevailing drought in several mandals of Kadapa district, the Chief Minister simply ignored it, he alleged.

Naidu urged the people to question Jagan whether their properties belong to them or him to publish his photo on pattadar passbooks. “Everyone in the State knows who killed ‘Babai’ (uncle),” he said, while mentioning the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

“If Jagan continues in politics there is no security for the lives and properties of the people. Already, Jagan has completely destroyed the State. Hence, the NDA has designed its manifesto in such a way that it takes care of the safety and security of all sections of people, besides ensuring their welfare,” he said.

Listing out the benefits the people will get once the TDP-led NDA comes to power in the State, he said it will allocate `1.5 lakh crore for BC welfare.