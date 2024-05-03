Severe heatwave likely in 28 mandals of Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA : A severe heatwave is likely to prevail in 28 mandals and 156 mandals are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has forecasted a severe heatwave at isolated places across the State on Friday and Saturday. IMD predicted warm nights at isolated places over Rayalaseema for the same period. On the contrary, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

On Thursday, AP largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most places. APSDMA in its daily bulletin stated that 33 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 188 mandals reported heatwave-like conditions. Yendrapalli of Praksam district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Marakapuram in the same district at 47 degrees Celsius.

Banaganapalle of Nandyal district recorded 46.7 degrees Celsius, Vepinapi in Nellore district reported 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Tavanampalle of Chittoor district and Jammalamadugu of YSR district recording 46.4 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, a few places in Rayalaseema and agency areas of the North Coastal AP received summer showers. Tavanampalle received around 2 cm rainfall, followed by 1.6 cm in Allur in Nellore and 1.3 cm in Mudigubba of Sri Satya Sai district.