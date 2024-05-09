Andhra Pradesh HC intervention sought for Aasara, EBC Nestham aid disbursement

VIJAYAWADA: A petition was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday seeking its directions to the Election Commission to allow the State government to release funds under the fourth installment of YSR Aasara to beneficiaries.

Another petition was also filed seeking directions to the Election Commission to allow the disbursement of aid under EBC Nestham.

Justice B Krishnamohan heard the petitions in the form of an urgent lunch motion petition on Wednesday.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the interest on the loans taken by the women SHGs from the banks is being paid by the government under the Aasara scheme. Under the fourth installment, Rs 1,843 crore has to be disbursed, but the EC refused permission for it.

Similarly, it also refused permission for the EBC Nestham aid disbursement, causing difficulties to the beneficiaries, the counsel informed.

Special Government Pleader Chintala Suman said the identification of beneficiaries was done before the election notification and arrangements were also made for the disbursement of aid under the two schemes, which are not new. He further informed the court that explaining the importance and urgency of the disbursement of the aid under these schemes, a letter was sent to the EC.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court directed the EC to submit the decision it has taken on the proposal forwarded by the government in the form of proceedings and posted the hearing to Thursday.