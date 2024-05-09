Man loses Rs 10L to cyber fraudsters in Prakasam

VIJAYAWADA: Acting swiftly on a cyber fraud complaint, the special Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) wing of State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) traced the accused and froze their bank accounts on Wednesday.

According to CID chief N Sanjay, the complainant DV Prasad, a resident of Singarayakonda of Prakasam district, lost Rs 10 lakh to cyber fraudsters, who posed as police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and intimidated him saying he was being probed in a money laundering case. Prasad, who works in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), received a phone call from the fraudster, who claimed to be an Director of Enforcement in the CBI, and told him that all his bank accounts are going to be freezed. When the victim, who is a senior citizen, sought to know the reason, the caller told him that he was connecting the call to another officer, who threatened him of dire consequences and even warned him that all my bank accounts would be freezed, besides arresting Prasad. “They immediately asked me to transfer Rs 10 lakh to their bank account and I followed their instructions,” read his complaint.