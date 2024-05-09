Viveka case: Sharmila, Suneetha fined for violating court orders

KADAPA : APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy and her cousin Nareddy Suneetha, daughter of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, suffered a setback in Kadapa court on Wednesday.

Taking a serious view of YS Sharmila, Suneeta, and TDP candidate for Pulivendula Assembly constituency B Tech Ravi, for violating the court orders directing them not to make any remarks related to the Viveka murder case and also misleading the court with false information, the Kadapa court imposed a `10,000 fine on each of them.

On April 16, hearing the petition filed by Kadapa district YSRC president K Suresh Babu that the accused in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case were being referred to as murderers, the Kadapa court issued an ad-interim injunction against making defamatory remarks against the YSRC and its leader.

On April 22, Sharmila and Suneeta went for an appeal in the High Court against the injunction order. Even before the appeal came for hearing, on April 30, Sharmila, Suneeta, and B Tech Ravi filed separate petitions. On May 3, the appeal of Sharmila and her cousin, and B Tech Ravi came up for a hearing before the High Court. Appeals against the interim ex-parte order were also filed before the trial court and the same are being considered by the lower court.

Stating that it would be proper for the trial court to decide on the petitions, the High Court dismissed the petitions, while asking the lower court to dispose of the case by May 8. The injunction order was issued on April 16 and it will be in force till June 19.