Secular forces led by INDI Alliance will win, predicts Yechury

VIJAYAWADA : Victory in 2024 will be that of the secular forces led by INDI Alliance, asserted CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said there would be a sea change in the country post-elections. Ridiculing the claims of Modi Sarkar on Viksit Bharat, Yechury said the rich got richer and the poor became poorer. “The wealth accumulated in the hands of the capitalists. One per cent of it is equal to the incomes of the 70 per cent of the population in the country,” he explained.

The Left party leader expressed concern that if the BJP retains power, it will spell doom to the Constitution of India, as it will be rewritten in its entirety. “Already it is going ahead with its communal agenda and the autonomy of Parliament and Judiciary besides the election commission’s authority are in peril today,” he said.

Yechury said Modi, who has asserted that there is no black money in the country, now complains that the Congress is getting black money as funding from Ambani and Adani, which is to say, he indirectly admits that black money is there in the country. “Adani and Ambani rose financially with the help of Modi and now Modi says they are funding his rivals,” he said, wondering what it indicates. Yechury asserted that INDI Alliance will get more seats in North India, while BJP’s will come down.

“In Andhra with the help of the TDP, the BJP may bag a seat or two. But there is no chance for the saffron party’s victory at the national level,” he said, while pointing out the decreasing BJP influence in Karnataka and Maharashtra. In Andhra, TDP chief Naidu will suffer loss rather than gain because of the BJP, he added.