VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday pulled up the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not implementing the interim orders issued by a single judge bench, pertaining to the disbursal of financial assistance to beneficiaries under various schemes on Friday (May 10). The aid will now be disbursed on May 14.

The single bench on Thursday had approved the disbursal of aid to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore under six schemes, keeping in abeyance, till May 10, the ECI’s orders asking the State government to defer the release of aid until after polling. However, the ECI sought some clarifications from the government and did not implement the HC order.

Navataram Party had filed an appeal, seeking status quo. It termed the single judge’s orders, issued at 10.35 pm on Thursday, as extra-ordinary.

When the appeal came for hearing, the bench of Chief Justice Dheeraj Kumar Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao asked the ECI whether it had forgotten about the interim orders stalling the ECI orders.

“Are you of the opinion that the ECI is higher than the court?” the division bench questioned and expressed its ire over the poll panel seeking clarifications instead of issuing Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for distributing aid.

Seeking to know why the ECI was preventing disbursal of aid in Andhra Pradesh, but adopting a different policy in other States, the court pointed out that Commission had given permission for handing over aid to beneficiaries under ‘Pasupu - Kumkuma’ and ‘Annadata Sukhibava’ schemes before the 2019 elections. Similarly, permission was also given for disbursal of Rythu Bandhu scheme in Telangana, the court said. Stating that the ECI had not raised any objections to the single judge orders, the bench said if the poll panel had any issues, it should have filed an appeal. The bench also asked as to how the schemes that were being implemented for the past five years can be stopped now.

When the appeal came for hearing, the bench asked the petitioner’s counsel the time from which they were trying to file the petition.

When the counsel said they had been trying to file the appeal from 6 am, the court expressed its serious objection to the manner in which the appeal was filed. Stating that officials of the Registry had been calling him and sending messages since early morning, the CJ questioned, “How can you wake up officials of the Registry at 5 am? Would you go to the extent of calling me directly for accepting the appeal?”