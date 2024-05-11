Andhra Pradesh: Silence period to come into force from 6 pm today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has directed the District Election Officers (DEOs) and SPs to take up strategic steps to ensure the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner. He asserted that the elections should be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere without giving scope for violence and re-polling.

In a release issued on Friday, the CEO said that as the elections will be held on May 13, silence period will come into force from 6 pm on Saturday and the election campaigning will be closed at that time. The 48-hours dry day period will be revised as per the time of completion of polling.

All those leaders and activists who came from other places should leave the constituencies before the commencement of the Silence Period, the CEO said.