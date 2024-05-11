Jagan mocks Rahul’s proposed visit to YSR memorial

VIJAYAWADA : A day before of the proposed visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Dr YSR memorial at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the leaders of the grand old party should be ashamed of their visit after so many years and at a time when elections are a few days away.

Addressing election rallies at Kadapa, Mangalagiri and Nagari constituencies, he launched a scathing attack on his sisters (APCC chief YS Sharmila and Narreddy Suneetha), accusing them of joining hands with the Congress and working for the interests of TDP. He, however, did not take the names of the duo.

Jagan said his sisters have joined hands with the Congress, which had divided Andhra Pradesh illogically and included former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s name in the FIR after his death for selfish interests.

“YSR’s enemies, who claim to be his political heirs, are out to destroy his name,” he alleged and added that the Congress, which has jailed him for no reason and has no existence in Andhra Pradesh, entered the political scene to support TDP.

“They (sisters) have joined hands with a party that betrayed the people’s interests with a plan to help the TDP and to create a political vacuum in Kadapa by destroying the political life of (MP) YS Avinash Reddy and occupying his place,” he claimed. Jagan alleged that Telangana State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is close to the BJP and is also behind the plan to help TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

He called on the people to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress, which has got lesser votes than NOTA last time, by electing YSRC candidates with a huge majority. The Chief Minister also reiterated his resolve to protect the four per cent Muslim reservations and also safeguard their honour on the issues of CAA and other Acts.

Earlier at Mangalagiri, he came down heavily on TDP and its allies for stalling door delivery of social pensions. “They have also stalled the disbursal of the ongoing DBT welfare benefits for which he had already pressed the buttons,” he said.

He reiterated that a vote for YSRC in the elections will ensure continuance of welfare schemes, while a vote for TDP and allies will result in stoppage of all schemes. “If you want the volunteer system to be reinstated, monthly social pensions delivered at doorstep, the continuance of reforms in education, agriculture and medical and health sectors, the resumption of DBT welfare benefits to be disbursed, you should vote for the YSRC,” he told the people.

At his meeting in Nagara, Jagan urged people not to fall prey to the impractical and misleading Super Six promises of TDP and its allies. Showing the 2014 TDP election manifesto copy, Jagan read out each of the main promises and asked them if Naidu had implemented any of the promises.

“Voting YSRC to power is very much necessary to have a corruption-free and transparent administration for the next five years to shape up the future of our students, farmers and reform the medical and health sectors completely,” he told the people.