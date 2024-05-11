Let BJP make it clear that law is anti-people, Sajjala dares TDP chief

VIJAYAWADA : Stating that the TDP is making a hue and cry over the AP Land Titling Act for the past 15 days, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asked that can the yellow party make the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah toe the same line.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the YSRC leader accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of creating a fear among the people over the Act.

“The TDP should tell why it had supported the Act when it was introduced in the Assembly,’’ Sajjala demanded, citing that senior TDP leader Payyavula Keshav had supported the Act during the debate in the State Assembly.

He further added that there were 13 members belonging to the TDP, including Nara Lokesh, in the Legislative Council when the bill was tabled for discussion.

Asserting that the Land Titling Act was brought as per the recommendations of the Narendra Modi government’s NITI Aayog, Sajjala said, “The TDP, which had supported the Act earlier, is now talking about scrapping it. Not just that, the TDP is also spreading a false propaganda against registration of properties.”

Pointing out that the collection of e-stamps had commenced in the State during 2016-17 itself when Naidu was in power, Sajjala explained that the same system is being implemented in 24 other States now. He alleged that Naidu was behaving like a terrorist who does not believe in government institutions.

The YSRC leader asserted that the Act will be implemented after the issuance of guidelines which will be done only after completion of a comprehensive land survey. Sajjala also added that the Act was circulated to 14 government departments and there was no objection from any of the departments. “If TDP is of the strong view that the Act is anti-people, let them make the BJP tell the same,” he dared Naidu.

On the objections raised against disbursal of aid under the welfare schemes, Sajjala said in 2019, the TDP government implemented the Pasupu Kumkuma scheme and the Election Commission did not stop it. “One should be aware that after the financial aid is transferred online (DBT), it will take some time to reach beneficiaries. This is the same even in case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes,’’ Sajjala maintained.