Mudragada urges people to support Jagan

KAKINADA: Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham wrote an open letter to the people of Pithapuram and the State, urging them to vote for the YSRC. “I have worked with several chief ministers in the past. However, it was only NT Rama Rao and YS Rajasekhara Reddy who worked towards the uplift of poor. Now, it is only YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the entire country, who is implementing schemes to help the poor,” he wrote.

Mocking TDP and JSP, he quipped, “During NTR’s time, people used to commute on cycles (TDP’s poll symbol). Later, the cycles were substituted with bikes and cars. Due to the risk of glass tumblers shattering, people switched to using steel tumblers. It is only the fan (YSRC poll symbol) that has remained in everyone’s house.”