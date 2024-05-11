NDA govt will ensure Viksit AP: BJP

VIJAYAWADA: People of the State have realised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s surety and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s commitment will stand with them in good stead for a Viksit Andhra Pradesh in line with Viksit Bharat, BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar asserted.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said PM Modi’s tour of Andhra Pradesh was a grand success. He added, “Public anger over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule was evident in Modi’s Vijayawada roadshow that grabbed massive public attention.” He remarked that the alliance of TDP, JSP and BJP is a turning point for the future of the people of AP.

Asserting that NDA’s MP and MLA candidates will win with a massive margin in the elections, Dinakar said the process of Viksit AP will commence on June 4 with the formation of a ‘double engine’ government in AP.

Pointing out that Modi believes Viksit Bharat and Viksit Andhra Pradesh will be possible only with the sustainable growth of youth and women in the State, Dinakar said with Start Up, Stand Up, Digital India and incentives for MSMEs, the double engine government will prioritise employment generation.

Lashing out at the State government, Dinakar said Jagan has failed to complete construction of the 25 lakh poor houses allocated under PMAY, he promised that the NDA will complete them, once it forms government