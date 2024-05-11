Thunderstorms likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days

VISAKHAPATNAM : The India Meteorological Department Amaravati Centre has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on Saturday.

This weather pattern is expected to persist until May 14. The AP State Disaster Management Authority has issued alerts for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, and Guntur districts, which are likely to experience light to moderate rains with isolated thunderstorms on Saturday.

Kurnool, Anantapur, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts are also expected to record light rains with scattered thunder. Authorities advise people to be cautious during thunderstorms.

On Friday, several places in the State received rainfall, bringing relief from the scorching heat. Tirupati recorded the highest temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, closely followed by Anantapur at 40.1 degrees Celsius.