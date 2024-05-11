YSRC confident of wresting Kondapi from TDP

ONGOLE : Reserved for Scheduled Caste, Kondapi is one of the eight Assembly segments in Prakasam district. Being a stronghold for the Telugu Desam Party, none of the YSRC candidate has tasted victory in the constituency so far.

Determined to bag the seat, YSRC has fielded Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, who successfully contested SN Padu and Yerragondapalem SC Assembly constituencies in the 2014 and 2019 elections respectively. On the other hand TDP is confident of securing a majority of votes and nominated Doctor-turned-politician Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, who won the 2014 and 2019 elections. P Sudhakara Rao is also in the election fray under Congress banner.

With a few coastal villages, dry grasslands and wetlands, Kondapi has mixed resources in the district. Though Musi rivulet supplies irrigation water for around 70 villages of the segment, the residents are still suffering from drinking water scarcity. In addition to this, due to lack of proper educational and medical facilities, people are forced to run to Ongole in case of emergency.