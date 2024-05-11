YSRC confident of wresting Kondapi from TDP

ONGOLE : Reserved for Scheduled Caste, Kondapi is one of the eight Assembly segments in Prakasam district. Being a stronghold for the Telugu Desam Party, none of the YSRC candidate has tasted victory in the constituency so far.
Determined to bag the seat, YSRC has fielded Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, who successfully contested SN Padu and Yerragondapalem SC Assembly constituencies in the 2014 and 2019 elections respectively. On the other hand TDP is confident of securing a majority of votes and nominated Doctor-turned-politician Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, who won the 2014 and 2019 elections. P Sudhakara Rao is also in the election fray under Congress banner.
With a few coastal villages, dry grasslands and wetlands, Kondapi has mixed resources in the district. Though Musi rivulet supplies irrigation water for around 70 villages of the segment, the residents are still suffering from drinking water scarcity. In addition to this, due to lack of proper educational and medical facilities, people are forced to run to Ongole in case of emergency.
Audimulapu Suresh is a prominent figure in the YSRC, having served as the MLA for three consecutive terms. While he enjoys a good reputation and following in the party, he is new to the Kondapi segment and is yet to establish ties with the local cadre.
YSRC has a strong vote bank in the segment, as evidenced by receiving over 47% of the vote in the previous elections.
Immediately after taking charge of the office as YSRC Assembly segment in-charge, Audimulapu Suresh got sanctioned funds for many inter-mandal roads of the segment.
On the other hand, TDP candidate and sitting MLA Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has gained his own image and following in the segment. He is known for his poll management skills as well as for his advocacy for the segment’s interests.
Veeranjaneya Swamy earned a positive image by standing up against the government in the last five years tenure. Being local to the Kondapi segment, Swamy has grassroots connections throughout the area, which is a significant advantage.