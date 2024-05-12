Elaborate arrangements in place for polling in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena announced that polling hours for the majority of the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State will run from 7 am to 6 pm, except for six constituencies.

In Palakonda, Kurupam, and Salur, polling will take place from 7 am to 5 pm, while in Araku Valley, Paderu, and Rampachodavaram, it will be from 7 am to 4 pm. Meena also highlighted that over 10 lakh first-time voters are expected to participate in the simultaneous Assembly and Parliament elections.

To accommodate young voters, the EC directed all educational institutions to refrain from conducting examinations from May 12 to 14.

Regarding enforcement measures, Meena said a total of Rs 269.28 crore worth of cash, liquor, precious metals, and freebies were seized after the Election Schedule was released on March 16. Polling will be held across 46,389 polling stations, with webcasting planned for 75% of them.

The silence period, beginning 48 hours before the end of the poll, commenced at 6 pm on Saturday and will conclude at 6 pm on May 13, except for three constituencies where it began at 4 pm on Saturday and ends at 4 pm on May 13, and three others where it will be from 5 pm on Saturday to 5 pm on Monday.