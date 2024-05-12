MHA accords santion to prosecute IPS officer ABV

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday has accorded sanction for the investigation agency to go ahead with the prosecution against the 1990 batch IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao for his alleged irregularities in the procurement of surveillance equipment from an Israeli firm.

AB Venkateswara Rao was placed under suspension and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials registered an FIR in 2021 under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly endangering national security by disclosing intelligence protocols to an Israeli defence manufacturing firm.According to the order, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) which conducted a thorough investigation into the case following the request of MHA, advised to initiate prosecution before a competent court of law against ABV Rao. The MHA is also in the opinion that the former Intelligence chief has committed the offences punishable under PC Act.

“Keeping in view of the facts emerged from the probe, records and circumstances of the case and advice of CVC, it has been noted that prima facie evidence in the case exists to accord sanction of prosecution against AB Venkateswara Rao for the punishable offences under PC Act,” reads the order. When TNIE contacted the ACB director general (DG) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy, he said an action in connection with the order would be taken only after taking the legal opinion of the experts.