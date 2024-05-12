Proved what credibility means: Andhra CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: May 13 will be a battle between credibility and deceit, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on the last day of election campaign on Saturday. Stating that his government, in the last 59 months, has proved what credibility means by fulfilling 99% of the promises made in the election manifesto as well as those not mentioned in it.
Addressing election rallies at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district, Kaikaluru in Eluru district, and Uppada in Kakinada district, Jagan reiterated that voting for him will ensure that welfare schemes continue, while choosing TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu means allowing the welfare schemes to stop. Describing Naidu as an Anaconda, he cautioned people from being misled by Naidu.
At Uppada in Pithapuram Assembly constituency, Jagan asked people to elect the party candidate Vanga Geetha with a huge majority. “You elect my elder sister and I will make her Deputy Chief Minister to ensure the development of Pithapuram and the entire region,” he declared.
“If Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena president) is elected as Pithapuram’s MLA, it will only benefit Chandrababu Naidu, who will again backstab and betray the people of the State,” he claimed and asked women if they could even trust Pawan, “who has no respect for the institution of marriage”. “Do you think, he will stay in Pithapuram after he wins? He rushes off to Hyderabad even for slight fever,” Jagan quipped.
Mocking the manifesto of the TDP and its allies, the YSRC chief noted that the implementation of assurances they are making will cost the government Rs 1.65 lakh crore per year. “The people of the State can see through the lies of TDP and co,” he said.
Reiterating that the ensuing election is a battle between the rich and poor, Jagan said his party stands for the poor, while Naidu and co represent capitalists.
Terming the elections a class war, he remarked, “Till two months ago, the elderly people were receiving pensions at their doorstep. The Opposition created a conspiracy to stop volunteers from delivering the pension.”
Stating that his only intention was to see the happiness of his sisters (women) and ensure children were getting good education so they had a better chance at a good future, Jagan lambasted the Opposition for spreading canards against his government.
Asserting that the Land Titling Act was only meant to safeguard the interests of land owners, he pointed out that original documents will be handed over to the people after registration of their land. So far, nine lakh registrations were completed and all the owners were given original documents only, he explained.
Pointing out that the TDP and Jana Sena leaders also bought lands in Visakhapatnam, he asked them to tell whether or not they got original documents. He asked people to reject the TDP and its allies and give a clean sweep victory to YSRC for continuing the welfare and development saga.
Elaborating on how Naidu failed to keep his promises made in 2014, he said, “Again he (TDP chief) has come out with new assurances. Will you believe them,” he asked the people.
Highlighting the various schemes implemented by his government, he said his government brought revolutionary changes in education, agriculture, and health sectors, besides empowering the weaker sections.
Stating that he has clicked buttons 130 times for the sake of the people, Jagan urged them to assess if they had benefitted from the government and press two buttons for YSRC, one for Assembly and the other for Lok Sabha.