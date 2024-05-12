Proved what credibility means: Andhra CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: May 13 will be a battle between credibility and deceit, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on the last day of election campaign on Saturday. Stating that his government, in the last 59 months, has proved what credibility means by fulfilling 99% of the promises made in the election manifesto as well as those not mentioned in it.

Addressing election rallies at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district, Kaikaluru in Eluru district, and Uppada in Kakinada district, Jagan reiterated that voting for him will ensure that welfare schemes continue, while choosing TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu means allowing the welfare schemes to stop. Describing Naidu as an Anaconda, he cautioned people from being misled by Naidu.

At Uppada in Pithapuram Assembly constituency, Jagan asked people to elect the party candidate Vanga Geetha with a huge majority. “You elect my elder sister and I will make her Deputy Chief Minister to ensure the development of Pithapuram and the entire region,” he declared.

“If Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena president) is elected as Pithapuram’s MLA, it will only benefit Chandrababu Naidu, who will again backstab and betray the people of the State,” he claimed and asked women if they could even trust Pawan, “who has no respect for the institution of marriage”. “Do you think, he will stay in Pithapuram after he wins? He rushes off to Hyderabad even for slight fever,” Jagan quipped.