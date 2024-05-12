Two-month long poll campaign comes to an end in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The lengthy election campaign in Andhra Pradesh came to an end on Saturday evening and the 48-hour mandatory silence period commenced. The State is going to both the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls on Monday.

The nearly two-month-long election campaigning that commenced in the second fortnight of March, saw leaders of both the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP and its allies JSP and BJP covering the length and breadth of the State several rounds to woo voters.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy covered the State in two rounds of election campaign. He commenced his election campaign on March 27 with ‘Memantha Siddham’ Bus Yatra and later addressed election rallies at different places campaigning for his party candidates. In all, he visited 106 Assembly constituencies, addressed 50 public meetings, and conducted roadshows in several towns.

On the other hand, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressed as many as 89 meetings covering all the districts, conducting 3-5 meetings in each one. He also addressed election rallies along with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. His son Nara Lokesh though confined to Mangalagiri in earlier days of campaign, later addressed Yuva Galam meetings at several Assembly constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the State thrice, addressed four election rallies at Chilakaluripet, Rajamahendravaram, Anakapalle and Kalikiri in Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency, and took part in a massive roadshow in Vijayawada. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also addressed election rallies in the State.

Pawan Kalyan too addressed election rallies in 21 Assembly constituencies from where his party candidates are contesting, besides takin part in public meetings with Naidu and Modi. MLA candidates from different parties were actively engaged in electioneering, conducting door-to-door visits and other modes to reach out to the people. During the last two months, Visakhapatnam and North Coastal Districts, including Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, have witnessed a surge in political campaigning as top leaders descended upon Uttarandhra.