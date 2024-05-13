6,000 cops deployed in faction-ridden Palnadu for polls

GUNTUR: The police department is on high alert to ensure peaceful polling in the faction-ridden Palnadu district. Out of the total 1,929 polling stations in the district, 558 are considered critical polling stations. To prevent any untoward incidents, over 6,000 personnel from central forces have been deployed to Palnadu district. In addition to special forces from 19 companies, additional forces from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have also been deployed. Officials are conducting cordon and search operations, as well as flag marches in villages, to instill confidence in the region and encourage people to cast their votes without fear of violence.

District Collector Sivashankar Lotheti conducted the Palle Nidra programme in sensitive villages in the last few weeks to encourage the public to cast their votes without fear or coercion. SP Bindu Madhav held counselling sessions for suspects in sensitive villages, warning them to stay clear of violence and unlawful activities on polling day.

Furthermore, polling in Vinukonda, Pedakurapadu, Macherla, and Gurazala assembly constituencies will be covered with 100 per cent webcasting. Additionally, 800 CCTV cameras have been set up in all polling stations in these constituencies and will be continuously monitored. A control room has been established at the district collectorate in Narasaraopet to monitor polling through webcasting. The district command control room, communication and monitoring control room, and media monitoring rooms have also been established.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivashankar emphasised that apart from the cVIGIL app, people can also call the control room and district police office to report any issues or lodge complaints about irregularities in polling or incidents of violence, and immediate action would be taken.