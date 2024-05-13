Andhra Pradesh: Department of Labour announces holiday for biz establishments & shops on poll day

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Labour is taking necessary actions to facilitate the upcoming elections following the electoral procedures outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Shops and Establishments Act, 1988 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, said AP Labour Commissioner MV Seshagiri Babu.

In preparation for the AP Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Monday, the Department of Labour under the authority vested in Section 31 (2) of the AP Shops and Establishments Act, 1998 and Section 1358 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has declared a holiday for shops and establishments on poll day.

In a release on Sunday, Commissioner stated that the decision comes as part of the concerted effort to ensure that all eligible voters have the opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote without any hindrance. As such, owners of shops and establishments in the NTR district are urged to grant leave with pay to their employees to enable them to take part in the electoral process. Labor Commissioner Seshagiri Babu, urged everyone to follow the instructions.