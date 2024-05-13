Andhra Pradesh: Voting today

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the electoral battle in the State on Monday. The single phase election is being held to 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.
The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in 169 Assembly constituencies. In Araku Valley, Paderu and Rampachodavaram Assembly segments, the polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, and in Palakonda, Kurupam and Saluru from 7 am to 5 pm. In all, 46,389 polling stations have been set up.
Foolproof security arrangements have been made to ensure the peaceful conduct of polling. Additional forces have been deployed at 12,438 critical polling stations.
This election is crucial for the TDP-BJP-JSP combine as both the TDP and JSP are fighting for their survival. The YSRC, on the other hand, is keen on retaining power in the State for the second term.
The election is also critical for TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who lost their last elections. In the 2019 elections, the YSRC won 151, TDP 23 and JSP 1, while the BJP and Congress drew a blank. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi will cast their votes at Bakarapet polling booth in Pulivendula in Kadapa district. He along with his family left for Pulivendula on Sunday evening.
On the other hand, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani will cast their votes at Gade Ramayya-Siarawamma Mandal Parishad School in Undavalli.
Pawan Kalyan will cast his vote in Mangalagiri, while Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila Reddy will exercise her franchise at Mallelammapalli polling station in Idupulapaya of Pulivendula Assembly constituency.
Meanwhile, a purported audio clip of Naidu seeking ‘election funding’ promising high returns after he comes to power went viral on the social media platforms during the silence period. However, the TDP termed the clip fake. Though campaign ended, the social media was abuzz with election related memes.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, as of April 25, 2024, the last date for filing of nominations, the total number of electorate in the State was 4,14,01,887, including 2,10,58,615 women and 3,421 third gender.
In the 2019 elections, 79.84% voting was recorded, and the EC has set a target of 83% turnout for this election.
As many as 454 candidates are in the fray for 25 LS seats and 2,387 for 175 Assembly constituencies. Out of the 454 contesting candidates for Lok Sabha seats, 37 are women. Similarly, out of total 2,387 contestants for Assembly seats, 231 are women, and two are third gender. The CEO said they have taken every measure to ensure zero violence during the elections, and in 31,385 polling stations will be monitored through webcasting from the Command and Control Centre at the CEO’s office in the State Secretariat. “As many as 26 TV screens have been arranged to monitor the polling in 26 districts by 150 personnel.
A total of 1.60 lakh EVMs are being used for polling, and another 20% of that number are kept on standby. At every polling station, shades, ramps, drinking water and first aid camps have been set up.