Andhra Pradesh: Voting today

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the electoral battle in the State on Monday. The single phase election is being held to 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in 169 Assembly constituencies. In Araku Valley, Paderu and Rampachodavaram Assembly segments, the polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, and in Palakonda, Kurupam and Saluru from 7 am to 5 pm. In all, 46,389 polling stations have been set up.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to ensure the peaceful conduct of polling. Additional forces have been deployed at 12,438 critical polling stations.

This election is crucial for the TDP-BJP-JSP combine as both the TDP and JSP are fighting for their survival. The YSRC, on the other hand, is keen on retaining power in the State for the second term.

The election is also critical for TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who lost their last elections. In the 2019 elections, the YSRC won 151, TDP 23 and JSP 1, while the BJP and Congress drew a blank. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi will cast their votes at Bakarapet polling booth in Pulivendula in Kadapa district. He along with his family left for Pulivendula on Sunday evening.

On the other hand, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani will cast their votes at Gade Ramayya-Siarawamma Mandal Parishad School in Undavalli.