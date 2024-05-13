Andhra Pradesh: Women reject sarees, demand promised cash

KAKINADA: Though the attempt of political parties to lure the electorate with cash and kind has reportedly gone rampant across the State, Kothapet Assembly constituency in Konaseema district and Pithapuram segment in Kakinada district have witnessed series of protests from the voters when the YSRC activists allegedly fail to give the promised money to the voters.

In Kothapet, though the party reportedly distributed sarees to the women to win their support, the people allegedly threw the gifts at the residence of local leaders, demanding Rs 3,000 cash as well.

Same was the case in Kondevaram village of Pithapuram constituency, where women staged a protest at Uppada reportedly demanding the party to give Rs 3,000. They lamented that the YSRC had allegedly distributed Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 to each voter in Pithapuram constituency, except for them.