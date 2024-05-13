Assault on cops: Bombay HC refuses to quash case against ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

MUMBAI: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has refused to quash a case against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leader Nakka Ananda Babu for allegedly assaulting police personnel in Maharashtra in 2010.

A division bench of Justices Mangesh Patil and Shailesh Brahme in its judgement on May 10 said it has "no manner of doubt that there is enough material to reveal complicity" of both Naidu and Babu in the commission of the alleged crime.

The court dismissed the petitions filed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu and Babu seeking to quash the FIR lodged against them with the Dharmabad police in Maharashtra's Nanded district.

The FIR was registered on charges of assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant, causing harm with dangerous weapons, rash acts endangering the lives of others, intentional insult with an intent to provoke a breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

The bench in its order said it has "no manner of doubt that there is enough material to reveal the complicity of both the applicants (Naidu and Babu) in the commission of the crime."

"The FIR expressly alleges that the applicant accused no.1 (Naidu) of having instigated fellow prisoners and even threatened there being a war between the two states," the HC said.

The bench noted that witnesses in their statements have expressly attributed the role of Naidu and Babu in the commission of the offence and medical certificates show many of the police officials sustained injuries.

It is clear that the offence was committed by sharing a common intention to carry out assault on police personnel, the high court said.

The FIR was lodged promptly and even the injured police personnel were medically examined immediately, it said.

"There is enough material revealing complicity of the applicants (Naidu and Babu) in the commission of the crime with which they have been charged and it would not be appropriate to quash the crime and the criminal case," the high court said.

The bench dismissed both petitions but extended the interim protection granted earlier till July 8 at the request of the duo's counsel Sidharth Luthra.