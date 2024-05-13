Bunny’s visit to Nandyal: Action against SP ordered

KURNOOL: A day after film actor Allu Arjun’s visit to Nandyal YSRC MLA candidate Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, citing violation of Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed the Director general of police to take necessary action against the SP and other officials concerned.

On Saturday, Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy visited his friend Ravichandra Kishore Reddy. This sudden visit of the film actor has gathered a huge number of fans and YSRC activists at the former’s residence.

Despite lacking permission, the duo also participated in a rally together. With this the Nandyal police have filed a case against them for violating election code.

Upon receiving complaints, the ECI directed the DGP to initiate a chargesheet against SP K Raghuveer Reddy, City DSP Ravindranath Reddy, and Two Town Circle Inspector Raja Reddy within 60 days, seeking an explanation from their end.