Ongole district administration leaves no stone unturned for free & fair polls

ONGOLE: As per the directives of Prakasam District Election Officer and Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, the district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the polling day across the district. To create voter awareness, six youth managed polling stations, four women managed stations, and two PwD managed Stations have been set up. Tight security measures have been implemented at all 2,183 polling station premises to ensure free and fair polling.

District election authorities urged the 18,22,470 eligible voters, including 9,07,980 males, 9,14,379 females, and 111 transgender voters, to exercise their franchise without fail on the polling day, scheduled for Monday.

These voters will determine the fate of 165 candidates contesting for the Ongole MP seat and eight Assembly constituencies of the district. To facilitate the election process, the district administration has deployed 14,768 government employees, including POs, APOs, and OPOs.

By Sunday evening, almost all polling staff, along with the necessary material such as electronic voting machines (EVMs), ballot units, and VVPAT units, had reached their destinations under tight security. Polling staff allocated to the Paalutla tribal village, a remote agency area in Yerragondapalem, reached their destination via road in a special Commander jeeps convoy with armed force security.