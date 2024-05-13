TDP chief conspired to instigate violence: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the TDP had conspired to instigate violence in important constituencies in the State on the polling day, and through media requested the Election Commission to initiate measures to prevent such incidents.

In a press release on Sunday, Sajjala said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had directed his party leaders to cause disturbance during polling and take advantage of it through his friendly media to influence the voters.

He said the TDP was resorting to such underhand means out of frustration and fear of suffering defeat in the elections. He urged the Election Commission and the police to ensure elections are held peacefully and smoothly. He called upon YSRC cadre to maintain restraint and cooperate with election officials in peaceful conduct of polls.