YSRC complains to poll panel against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the media organisations supporting him, stating that they violated the Model Code of Conduct.

In its complaint, the YSRC said Naidu in his election rallies in Chittoor and Nandyal made derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The media organisations had morphed the Chief Minister’s image, and interview of poll strategist Prashant Kishor was carried in the name of a survey, which was violation of the election code, they YSRC stated.

YSRC leader Malladi Vishnu said in all 230 complaints were lodged with the EC against the TDP and its supporters for the election code violation, but no action has been taken.

He alleged that action was taken only on the NDA complaints, ignoring the plaints of the YSRC.