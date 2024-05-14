Andhra votes in overwhelming numbers

VIJAYAWADA: People came out in large numbers, disregarding uncomfortable weather, to exercise their franchise in the State on Monday.

Though polling ended by 6 pm, long queues were seen at many booths. The voter turnout, which stood at 68.04 per cent at 5 pm, increased to 78.36 by midnight.

The polling was by and large peaceful but was marred by several incidents of violence in parts of Palnadu, Annamayya and other districts. The final voter turnout, which is expected to touch 80%, will be clear on Tuesday.

Serpentine queues were witnessed across several parts of the State as people began making a beeline at polling stations from early morning itself. Polling continued till 10 pm in several booths, said Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Pointing out that there were sporadic incidents of violence, particularly in Palnadu district, he said normalcy was restored as soon as possible so that people could continue to cast their votes. Further, he clarified that re-polling has not been necessitated anywhere.

Meena asserted that the polling percentage is likely to cross the previous mark of 79%. He explained that by 9 am, 9.21% voter turnout was registered and it continued to see a double-digit raise every two hours.

YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharati, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan cast their votes.

Instances of violence were reported at several places as supporters of the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP clashed.

Dozens of people were injured, cars ransacked and EVMs in a few booths were destroyed.

In Palnadu, supporters of YSRC and TDP sustained injuries during clashes. Narasaraopet witnessed some tense moments with TDP activists allegedly attacking YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasareddy’s residence and destroying cars, prompting the police to fire rubber bullets.