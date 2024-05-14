Andhra votes in overwhelming numbers
VIJAYAWADA: People came out in large numbers, disregarding uncomfortable weather, to exercise their franchise in the State on Monday.
Though polling ended by 6 pm, long queues were seen at many booths. The voter turnout, which stood at 68.04 per cent at 5 pm, increased to 78.36 by midnight.
The polling was by and large peaceful but was marred by several incidents of violence in parts of Palnadu, Annamayya and other districts. The final voter turnout, which is expected to touch 80%, will be clear on Tuesday.
Serpentine queues were witnessed across several parts of the State as people began making a beeline at polling stations from early morning itself. Polling continued till 10 pm in several booths, said Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.
Pointing out that there were sporadic incidents of violence, particularly in Palnadu district, he said normalcy was restored as soon as possible so that people could continue to cast their votes. Further, he clarified that re-polling has not been necessitated anywhere.
Meena asserted that the polling percentage is likely to cross the previous mark of 79%. He explained that by 9 am, 9.21% voter turnout was registered and it continued to see a double-digit raise every two hours.
YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharati, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan cast their votes.
Instances of violence were reported at several places as supporters of the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP clashed.
Dozens of people were injured, cars ransacked and EVMs in a few booths were destroyed.
In Palnadu, supporters of YSRC and TDP sustained injuries during clashes. Narasaraopet witnessed some tense moments with TDP activists allegedly attacking YSRC MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasareddy’s residence and destroying cars, prompting the police to fire rubber bullets.
Polling was halted for a while in Thummarakota, and Jettipalem villages after a few miscreants destroyed the EVMs.
TDP leaders were attacked and injured in Rentala, allegedly by YSRC men, even before the polling began. Macherla TDP candidate J Brahmanandaiah’s car was destroyed and set on fire.
Clashes erupted between the TDP and YSRC activists after Macherla YSRC candidate Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was allegedly attacked by TDP members. Sattenapalli, Muppalla, Thondepi, Madala, Dammalapadu, Mokkapadu, and Acchampeta also witnessed attacks.
In another incident, vehicles of Narasaraopet TDP MP candidate Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu were ransacked in Dondaparru village.
Miscreants hurled a molotov cocktail at a thatched hut in Tangedu village in Dachepalli mandal of Gurazala constituency, triggering panic in the vicinity. Fortunately, none was injured. In Tadipatri, sitting MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy’s supporters clashed with TDP candidate JC Asmith Reddy’s followers. Several cars were damaged in the skirmish.
In Sadum mandal of Punganur in Chittoor district, TDP leaders alleged that their polling agents were abducted by YSRC leaders.
Later, the CEO said the kidnapped polling agents were rescued. He asserted that action will be taken against those involved in the incident.
In Tenali of Guntur district, local MLA A Shiva Kumar slapped a voter, identified as Sudhakar. In retaliation, the slapped the MLA. The MLA’s supporters then thrashed Sudhakar, leading to mild tension at the booth.
Later, YSRC supporters and followers of BJP candidate C Adinarayana Reddy attacked each other with stones. The window panes of Adinarayana Reddy’s car were damaged in the attack. Police resorted to lathi-charge.
Accusing the TDP of resorting to violence due to fear of loss, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy exuded confidence that the people of the State voted in favour of the YSRC