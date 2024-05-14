Owner of Visakhapatnam salon offers free haircut to voters to raise turnout

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a bid to encourage voter turnout in the elections, a salon owner in Kancharapalem offered free haircut to people who exercise their franchise. M Radha Krishna, who has been running the salon for a decade, came up with the initiative as part of his commitment to social service.

Krishna’s salon has been involved in various charitable activities, including providing free haircut to children in orphanages and offering foot massage to devotees during the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina. Explaining the inspiration behind the voter turnout initiative, Krishna recounted a conversation with a customer, who expressed his intention to skip voting.

Talking to TNIE, he said, “During a haircut session, a man mentioned he might not vote. I offered him a free haircut, and he agreed to cast his vote. That is when I realised I could motivate more people to exercise their franchise.”

Krishna emphasised the importance of civic responsibility, questioning, “If not us, who will elect good leaders? If not us, who will instill the significance of voting in the younger generation?”

On Monday, Krishna opened his salon at 8 am, accommodating the influx of more than 10 people immediately. To manage the rush, he enlisted three additional staff members, totalling seven for the day. Reflecting on the day’s workload, Krishna noted, “Even my staff did not mind the heavy workload but rather they enjoyed it. We did not just offer free haircut for the sake of it; we ensured each customer got the haircut of their choice.”

By Monday afternoon, over 70 people had availed themselves of the free haircut offer at Krishna’s salon.