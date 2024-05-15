Andhra Pradesh government to appoint 2,379 future skills experts in schools

VIJAYAWADA: The Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, Praveen Prakash, revealed that a total of 2,379 future skills experts will be selected and deployed in 7,094 government high schools across the State by June 12. This initiative aims to equip students with the necessary skills to compete globally in embracing technology and future opportunities.

Praveen Prakash, in a release on Tuesday, stated that fourth-year engineering students will be chosen as the future skills experts to enhance digital teaching and learning in government high schools. Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) have been instructed to collaborate with principals of respective colleges for the selection process.

Informing that the mapping between engineering colleges and government high schools has been completed, the Principal Secretary said instructions have been issued regarding the duties of these experts. Each expert will be assigned to three schools from the academic year 2024-25 to cultivate academic skills among students and provide guidance, he added.

Regarding the performance and selection of future skills experts, reports from students should be reviewed by DEOs by May 21 and the top three candidates at the State and district levels should be selected. The DEOs are mandated to forward the information of the selected experts to the mission director by May 22. On May 27, a virtual meeting will be held with the 26 future skills experts selected by the state selection committee, one from each district. RJDs and DEOs have been instructed to coordinate with college principals by May 31.

The selected future skills experts assigned to teach 8th-grade students will be provided with an e-book containing basic concepts of the three-year engineering course for assessment. They will conduct an online test on June 10 to finalise the future experts.