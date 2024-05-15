Chandrababu Naidu denounces attacks on TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the attack on the party candidate for the Chandragiri Assembly constituency by YSRC activists and also denounced the violence in Macherla and Tadipatri Assembly constituencies. He sought the Election Commission of India to intervene and take immediate action.

Naidu, who is in Varanasi to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi in filing a nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, called on DGP Harish Gupta and expressed his dismay over the violence in Macherla, Chandragiri, and Tadipatri. He requested the police chief to take action against the perpetrators and instigators of the violence against TDP men and their properties.

He said that YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, in a pre-planned manner, resorted to violence against TDP leaders in Macherla, and requested the DGP to deploy additional forces to maintain law and order. He stressed the need for setting up police pickets in rural areas where instances of post-poll violence were reported.

Later, taking to social media platform X, the TDP chief condemned the YSRC activists’ attack on TDP men in Tirupati. Describing YSRC leaders as cowards, he said that the YSRC was afraid of defeat and resorted to violence. He claimed that as many as 150 men armed with knives and rods attacked his party candidate, who was returning after visiting the strong room in Sri Padmavati Women’s University in Tirupati, where EVMs were stored.

Meanwhile, TDP state president K Atchannaidu and others condemned the incident. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer appealing to the Election Commission to deploy sufficient central forces in Chandragiri, Macherla and Tadipatri where the police department failed to maintain law and order situation. He also demanded the arrest of the culprit leaders who were responsible for the dastardly attacks.