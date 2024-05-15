Chandrababu Naidu denounces attacks on TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the attack on the party candidate for the Chandragiri Assembly constituency by YSRC activists and also denounced the violence in Macherla and Tadipatri Assembly constituencies. He sought the Election Commission of India to intervene and take immediate action.
Naidu, who is in Varanasi to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi in filing a nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, called on DGP Harish Gupta and expressed his dismay over the violence in Macherla, Chandragiri, and Tadipatri. He requested the police chief to take action against the perpetrators and instigators of the violence against TDP men and their properties.
He said that YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, in a pre-planned manner, resorted to violence against TDP leaders in Macherla, and requested the DGP to deploy additional forces to maintain law and order. He stressed the need for setting up police pickets in rural areas where instances of post-poll violence were reported.
Later, taking to social media platform X, the TDP chief condemned the YSRC activists’ attack on TDP men in Tirupati. Describing YSRC leaders as cowards, he said that the YSRC was afraid of defeat and resorted to violence. He claimed that as many as 150 men armed with knives and rods attacked his party candidate, who was returning after visiting the strong room in Sri Padmavati Women’s University in Tirupati, where EVMs were stored.
Meanwhile, TDP state president K Atchannaidu and others condemned the incident. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer appealing to the Election Commission to deploy sufficient central forces in Chandragiri, Macherla and Tadipatri where the police department failed to maintain law and order situation. He also demanded the arrest of the culprit leaders who were responsible for the dastardly attacks.
“Unless these leaders are arrested, there is every danger that the situation will go out of control and lawlessness will spread to other constituencies. Kindly monitor the law and order closely and ensure that post-poll attacks of YSRC leaders are controlled effectively protecting the lives and properties of common citizens,” he urged the CEO.
On the other hand, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha called DGP Harish Gupta over the phone and brought to his notice that TDP activists are resorting to violence in Chandragiri, Macherla, Tadipatri, and Gurazala. She told the DGP that TDP activists attacked women, people from BC, SC and ST communities for not voting in favour of their party. Vanitha complained that though the attacks were brought to the notice of the police officials locally, no action was taken. She requested for the arrest of those responsible for violence against YSRC members and also sought an action against them.
Stating that the police observer appointed by the ECI is acting unilaterally, the Minister held the attitude of the police observer responsible for the violence during and after elections. She observed that ECI transfers of police officials by ECI just based on the complaint of TDP led to the current situation.
Police observer acting unilaterally: Vanitha
