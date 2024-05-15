Thunderstorms likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for 2 days

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains lashed isolated parts of Godavari and Krishna delta regions, and parts of Praksam, Allurii Sitarama Raju, and Vizianagaram districts on Tuesday.

The highest rainfall of 4.1 cm was reported at Markapuram of Prakasam district followed by 3.9 cm rain in Koayalagudem of Eluru district, 3.6 cm in Niddamarru of the same district.

The daytime temperatures continued to dip, below 40 degrees Celsius scale, in most of the places in Andhra Pradesh following the overcast sky conditions. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph likely at isolated places across the State on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thunderstorm activity is also predicted in isolated places across the State for the subsequent two days.

In its daily report, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) stated that no heatwave conditions were reported on Monday and heatwave conditions are likely at 34 mandals on Wednesday.

Gangavaram in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Reingunta in Tirupati district reported the highest daytime temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius.

